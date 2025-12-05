“Clients cast non-speaking…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, December 5, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Friday, December 5, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 5, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Clients cast non-speaking character in scene? (6, 1)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 5, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The phrase “non-speaking character in scene?” is your definition; think of a clever two-part label for a letter that doesn’t get pronounced in a word.

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a cryptic & lit/cryptic definition with a literal reading of the surface.

Identify the Fodder: Focus on the word scene (and the idea of a cast or clients in a scene) as the wordplay source.

Focus on the word (and the idea of a cast or clients in a scene) as the wordplay source. Process: Notice which letter in that word is not pronounced and present that idea as a two-word answer (an adjective plus the letter).

Notice which letter in that word is not pronounced and present that idea as a two-word answer (an adjective plus the letter). Starts with the letter ‘S’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Friday, December 5, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Friday, December 5, 2025: SILENT C

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “non-speaking character in scene?” = SILENT C, literally a C that is not pronounced in the word scene.

“non-speaking character in scene?” = SILENT C, literally a C that is not pronounced in the word scene. Wordplay: Take the word SCENE . Observe that the initial C is not sounded (it is silent) in that word. Express that observation as SILENT C , an adjective plus the letter.



Nice little cryptic-definition with a literal letter trick; did the silent letter in scene make the answer obvious for you?

