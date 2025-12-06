“Witch, removing cauldron lid…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, December 6, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Saturday, December 6, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 6, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Witch, removing cauldron lid, gets toad’s tail and uncooked chicken out (8)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 6, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final word “out” is the direct definition; think of an eight-letter verb meaning to go out or remove oneself.

The final word “out” is the direct definition; think of an eight-letter verb meaning to go out or remove oneself. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a subtraction plus charade clue.

This is a subtraction plus charade clue. Identify the Fodder: The fodder pieces are WITCH, the tail of TOAD, and a word for uncooked chicken.

The fodder pieces are WITCH, the tail of TOAD, and a word for uncooked chicken. Process: Remove the first letter (lid) of CAULDRON from WITCH, then add the last letter of TOAD and the word for uncooked chicken to assemble the answer.

Remove the first letter (lid) of CAULDRON from WITCH, then add the last letter of TOAD and the word for uncooked chicken to assemble the answer. Starts with the letter ‘W’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Saturday, December 6, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Saturday, December 6, 2025: WITHDRAW

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “out” = WITHDRAW, to go out or remove oneself.

“out” = WITHDRAW, to go out or remove oneself. Wordplay: Take WITCH . “Removing cauldron lid” tells you to remove C (the lid of Cauldron) from WITCH, leaving WITH . “Toad’s tail” gives D . “Uncooked chicken” = RAW . Put them together: WITH + D + RAW → WITHDRAW ..



Nice neat subtraction-plus-charade; did the lid removal and the RAW ending pull it together for you?

