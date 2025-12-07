“Tease astrologer, half…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, December 7, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Sunday, December 7, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 7, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Tease astrologer, half curiously (5)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 7, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The opening word “Tease” is your direct definition; think of a verb meaning mock or make fun of.

The opening word “Tease” is your direct definition; think of a verb meaning mock or make fun of. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a neat “take half, then anagram” clue.

This is a neat “take half, then anagram” clue. Identify the Fodder: You are told to look at “astrologer” and then at “half” of it.

You are told to look at “astrologer” and then at “half” of it. Process: Take the first half of ASTROLOGER (ASTRO), then treat “curiously” as the anagram indicator and rearrange those letters to get your answer.

Take the first half of ASTROLOGER (ASTRO), then treat “curiously” as the anagram indicator and rearrange those letters to get your answer. Starts with the letter ‘R’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Sunday, December 7, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Sunday, December 7, 2025: ROAST

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Tease” = ROAST, as in to tease or mock someone.

“Tease” = ROAST, as in to tease or mock someone. Wordplay: Start with ASTROLOGER . “Half” tells you to take only the first half: ASTRO . “Curiously” signals an anagram. Anagramming ASTRO gives ROAST .



Nice little half-plus-anagram construction; did spotting ASTRO help you cook up ROAST?

