“Went inside, texting…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, December 8, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Monday, December 8, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 8, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Went inside, texting “thanks xx” (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 8, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The phrase "thanks xx" is your definition; think of what number two Xs stand for in Roman numerals.

The phrase is your definition; think of what number two Xs stand for in Roman numerals. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a containment clue using a texting abbreviation.

This is a containment clue using a texting abbreviation. Identify the Fodder: You are working with WENT and the texting short form for “thanks,” TY .

You are working with and the texting short form for “thanks,” . Process: Take TY (texting “thanks”) and put WENT inside it, as instructed by “Went inside,” to build a six-letter word that matches the definition.

Take TY (texting “thanks”) and put WENT inside it, as instructed by “Went inside,” to build a six-letter word that matches the definition. Starts with the letter ‘T’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Monday, December 8, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Monday, December 8, 2025: TWENTY

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: "thanks xx" = TWENTY, since two Xs represent 20 in Roman numerals, echoing the sign-off in texts.

= TWENTY, since two Xs represent 20 in Roman numerals, echoing the sign-off in texts. Wordplay: “Texting ‘thanks'” gives the common abbreviation TY . “Went inside” tells you to put WENT inside T and Y. That gives T + WENT + Y → TWENTY .



Nice little texting-abbreviation container; did the T WENT Y structure help the number click for you?

