“Maybe professional sweaters…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, December 9, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Tuesday, December 9, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 9, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Maybe professional sweaters unravel the least? (8)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 9, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The phrase "Maybe professional sweaters" is your definition; think of people who quite literally sweat for a living.

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a classic anagram clue.

Identify the Fodder: The letters you need come from the phrase "the least".

Process: Take THE LEAST and treat "unravel" as your anagram indicator, rearranging those letters to form an 8-letter word matching the definition.

Starts with the letter 'A'

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Tuesday, December 9, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Tuesday, December 9, 2025: ATHLETES

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: "Maybe professional sweaters" = ATHLETES, who often sweat as part of their job.

Wordplay: Take the phrase THE LEAST . "Unravel" signals an anagram. Rearranging THE LEAST gives ATHLETES .



Nice straightforward anagram; did the idea of people who sweat for a living point you to ATHLETES?

