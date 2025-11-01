Home » Puzzles » “Sedu****e, romantic guy…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 1, 2025

“Sedu****e, romantic guy…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 1, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Saturday, November 1, 2025!

“Seductive, romantic guy…” Today's Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 1, 2025

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 1, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Sedu****e, romantic guy dumped after ‘mid’ s** (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 1, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

  • Think Simple Definition: The opening words “Sedu****e, romantic” point to the straight definition.
  • Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a subtraction clue combined with a positioning instruction.
  • Identify the Fodder: The longer word in the clue that hides extra letters is ROMANTIC, and the short word S** supplies a single middle letter.
  • Process: Take the middle letter of S**, then place it before ROMANTIC after dumping a three-letter word meaning “guy” from it.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Saturday, November 1, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Saturday, November 1, 2025:

EROTIC

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • Definition: “Sedu****e, romantic” = EROTIC.
  • Wordplay:
    • Middle of S** gives E.
    • From ROMANTIC, remove a three-letter word meaning “guy” (MAN), as clued by “guy dumped”.
    • That leaves ROTIC.
    • Place ROTIC after the E to form EROTIC.

Nicely economical clue, did the hidden subtraction stand out to you?

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Carping – Crossword Clue Answers

Eurasian Mountain Range – Crossword Clue Answers

Miso soup base – Crossword Clue Answers

24 Sheets – Crossword Clue Answers

‘Spider-Man’ director Sam – Crossword Clue Answers

Raga section in Indian music – Crossword Clue Answers

Captivate – Crossword Clue Answers

Charm – Crossword Clue Answers

Grim Reaper – Crossword Clue Answers

Tire Out – Crossword Clue Answers