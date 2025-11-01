“Sedu****e, romantic guy…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 1, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Saturday, November 1, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 1, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Sedu****e, romantic guy dumped after ‘mid’ s** (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 1, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The opening words “Sedu****e, romantic” point to the straight definition.

The opening words “Sedu****e, romantic” point to the straight definition. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a subtraction clue combined with a positioning instruction.

This is a subtraction clue combined with a positioning instruction. Identify the Fodder: The longer word in the clue that hides extra letters is ROMANTIC, and the short word S** supplies a single middle letter.

The longer word in the clue that hides extra letters is ROMANTIC, and the short word S** supplies a single middle letter. Process: Take the middle letter of S**, then place it before ROMANTIC after dumping a three-letter word meaning “guy” from it.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Saturday, November 1, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Saturday, November 1, 2025: EROTIC

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Sedu****e, romantic” = EROTIC.

“Sedu****e, romantic” = EROTIC. Wordplay: Middle of S** gives E . From ROMANTIC , remove a three-letter word meaning “guy” (MAN), as clued by “guy dumped”. That leaves ROTIC . Place ROTIC after the E to form EROTIC .



Nicely economical clue, did the hidden subtraction stand out to you?

