“Black sheep beginning…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 10, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Monday, November 10, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 10, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Black sheep beginning to moo if it’s confused (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 10, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The opening phrase “Black sheep” is the direct definition.

The opening phrase “Black sheep” is the direct definition. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is an initial-letter plus anagram clue.

This is an initial-letter plus anagram clue. Identify the Fodder: The letters come from “moo” (beginning) and the string IF ITS .

The letters come from (beginning) and the string . Process: Take the first letter of “moo,” then anagram IF ITS as signalled by “confused.”

Take the first letter of “moo,” then anagram IF ITS as signalled by “confused.” Starts with the letter ‘M’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Monday, November 10, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Monday, November 10, 2025: MISFIT

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Black sheep” = MISFIT, someone who does not fit in.

“Black sheep” = MISFIT, someone who does not fit in. Wordplay: Beginning of Moo gives M . “If it’s confused” indicates anagram of IF ITS . Anagramming IFITS gives ISFIT . Put together: M + ISFIT → MISFIT .



Nice little initial-plus-anagram; did the M and the anagram fit together for you?

