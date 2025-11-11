“See outspoken farmers…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 11, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Tuesday, November 11, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 11, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

See outspoken farmers pouring heart out. They live off the land? (9)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 11, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final phrase “They live off the land?” with a question mark is the definition; expect an ironic or punny nine-letter occupation.

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a homophone plus letter-removal (subtraction) clue.

Identify the Fodder: The surface gives SEE (spoken) and FARMERS.

Process: Turn the spoken SEE into its homophone, then remove the heart (middle letter) from FARMERS and join the parts.

Starts with the letter 'S'

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Tuesday, November 11, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Tuesday, November 11, 2025: SEAFARERS

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “They live off the land?”? → SEAFARERS, an ironic reading since seafarers live off the sea rather than the land.

“They live off the land?”? → SEAFARERS, an ironic reading since seafarers live off the sea rather than the land. Wordplay: “See outspoken” signals the homophone SEA (spoken form of SEE). “Farmers pouring heart out” tells you to remove the middle letter (the heart) from FARMERS, leaving FARERS. Join them: SEA + FARERS → SEAFARERS.



Nice little homophone-plus-subtraction; did the heart-removal make the surface click for you?



