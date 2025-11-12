“Rouse ancestors holding…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 12, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Wednesday, November 12, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 12, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Rouse ancestors holding one of these? (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 12, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The opening word "Rouse" points to an event where spirits or ancestors are roused.

The opening word “Rouse” points to an event where spirits or ancestors are roused. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This works as an &lit style clue where the whole surface both defines and hints at the construction.

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This works as an &lit style clue where the whole surface both defines and hints at the construction.

Identify the Fodder: The surface mentions "ancestors" and "one of these," so expect a short insertion/holding device.

Process: Treat a chunk of "ancestors" as a container and insert a short element clued by "one of these" to form the six-letter event name. Starts with the letter 'S'

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Wednesday, November 12, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Wednesday, November 12, 2025: SEANCE

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Rouse” = SEANCE, an event intended to rouse or contact ancestors or spirits.

“Rouse” = SEANCE, an event intended to rouse or contact ancestors or spirits. Wordplay: Take a core chunk suggested by ancestors (ANCE). “Holding one of these?” signals inserting a short element (E, representing one of the letters/one of these). Placing that element into the chunk and presenting it in the surface sense gives SEANCE .



Nice little and lit/container style clue; did the idea of ancestors holding the letters summon the answer for you? The surface click for you? Little initial-plus-anagram; did the M and the anagram fit together for you?

