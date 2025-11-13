“Horseshoe slipped in awkward…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 13, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Thursday, November 13, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 13, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Horseshoe slipped in awkward canter for horseman? (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 13, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final phrase “horseman?” is the definition; look for a seven-letter mythic horseman.

The final phrase “horseman?” is the definition; look for a seven-letter mythic horseman. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is an anagram with an insertion.

This is an anagram with an insertion. Identify the Fodder: The letters come from CANTER and a horseshoe-shaped letter.

The letters come from and a horseshoe-shaped letter. Process: Anagram CANTER, then slip in the horseshoe-shaped letter to complete the word.

Anagram CANTER, then slip in the horseshoe-shaped letter to complete the word. Starts with the letter ‘C’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Thursday, November 13, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Thursday, November 13, 2025: CENTAUR

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “horseman?” = CENTAUR, the half-man, half-horse figure.

“horseman?” = CENTAUR, the half-man, half-horse figure. Wordplay: Take CANTER as the anagram fodder, signalled by “awkward”. “Horseshoe slipped in” indicates inserting U (the shape of a horseshoe) into that anagram. Anagramming CANTER and inserting U yields C E N T A U R .



Nice little anagram-plus-insertion; did the horseshoe image clinch it for you?

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below: