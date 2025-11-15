“Warm fluid, cold air ” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 15, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Saturday, November 15, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 15, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Warm fluid, cold air (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 15, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first word “Warm” is the direct definition.

The first word “Warm” is the direct definition. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is an anagram clue indicated by a fluid or mixing sense.

This is an anagram clue indicated by a fluid or mixing sense. Identify the Fodder: The letters you need come from the phrase COLD AIR .

The letters you need come from the phrase . Process: Treat “fluid” as the anagram indicator and mix COLD AIR to form the seven-letter answer.

Treat “fluid” as the anagram indicator and mix COLD AIR to form the seven-letter answer. Starts with the letter ‘C’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Saturday, November 15, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Saturday, November 15, 2025: CORDIAL

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Warm” = CORDIAL, meaning friendly or warm.

“Warm” = CORDIAL, meaning friendly or warm. Wordplay: Take the phrase COLD AIR . “Fluid” signals anagramming those letters. Anagramming COLD AIR gives C O R D I A L → CORDIAL .



Nice little anagram; did the cold air rearrange itself into warmth for you?

