“Former partner ate... ” Today's Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 16, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Sunday, November 16, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 16, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Former partner ate mostly quinoa for special date (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 16, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The phrase "special date" is your definition; think of a specific time of year when day and night are balanced.

The phrase “special date” is your definition; think of a specific time of year when day and night are balanced. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is an anagram that uses two parts of the clue combined.

Identify the Fodder: Take a short word for "former partner" and add most of the word "quinoa."

Process: Use "ate" as the indicator that those letters are being mixed up to create the seven-letter answer.

Starts with the letter 'E'

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Sunday, November 16, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Sunday, November 16, 2025: EQUINOX

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “special date” = EQUINOX, one of the two dates in the year when day and night are equal.

“special date” = EQUINOX, one of the two dates in the year when day and night are equal. Wordplay: “Former partner” gives EX . “Quinoa mostly” tells you to drop the last letter of QUINOA, leaving QUINO . Put them together to get EXQUINO . “Ate” signals an anagram of those letters. Rearranging EXQUINO gives EQUINOX .



Nice little combined-fodder anagram; did the ex and quinoa pairing point you to that special date?

