“Girl swapped clothes with… ” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 17, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Monday, November 17, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 17, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Girl swapped clothes with boyfriend for a lark, perhaps? (4)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 17, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The phrase “a lark, perhaps?” is your definition; a lark is one example of this thing.

The phrase “a lark, perhaps?” is your definition; a lark is one example of this thing. Surface Misdirection : “Girl swapped clothes with boyfriend” is there to paint a playful picture and steer your mind toward relationships, not wordplay.

: “Girl swapped clothes with boyfriend” is there to paint a playful picture and steer your mind toward relationships, not wordplay. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This works essentially as a double definition with a very suggestive surface.

This works essentially as a double definition with a very suggestive surface. Identify the Fodder: There is no separate letter fodder here; the key words “Girl” and “a lark, perhaps?” both point to the same answer.

There is no separate letter fodder here; the key words “Girl” and “a lark, perhaps?” both point to the same answer. Process: Look for a four-letter word that can mean a girl in casual speech and is also the kind of thing a lark is.

Look for a four-letter word that can mean a girl in casual speech and is also the kind of thing a lark is. Starts with the letter ‘B’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Monday, November 17, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Monday, November 17, 2025: BIRD

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “a lark, perhaps?” = BIRD, since a lark is a type of bird.

“a lark, perhaps?” = BIRD, since a lark is a type of bird. Wordplay: “Girl” is BIRD in informal British usage. The clue gives two definitions for the same word: girl, and lark, perhaps. There is no extra anagram or container here, just a neat double definition using two senses of BIRD. EXQUINO gives EQUINOX .



Nice compact double definition; did you jump from the lark side or from the girl side first?

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below: