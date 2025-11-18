“Shape of _ountain ” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 18, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Tuesday, November 18, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 18, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Shape of _ountain (4)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 18, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The opening word “Shape” is your direct definition; think of a common four-letter word for shape or outline.

The opening word “Shape” is your direct definition; think of a common four-letter word for shape or outline. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This works as a cryptic definition using a visual gimmick.

This works as a cryptic definition using a visual gimmick. Identify the Fodder: There is no complex letter fodder; the phrase “of _ountain” is presented with a missing first letter to hint at the answer.

There is no complex letter fodder; the phrase “of _ountain” is presented with a missing first letter to hint at the answer. Process: Look at “_ountain” and imagine choosing or changing what letter fills the blank; you are being nudged toward a word meaning the shape or form something takes.

Look at “_ountain” and imagine choosing or changing what letter fills the blank; you are being nudged toward a word meaning the shape or form something takes. Starts with the letter ‘F’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Tuesday, November 18, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Tuesday, November 18, 2025: FORM

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Shape” = FORM, a standard word for shape or configuration.

“Shape” = FORM, a standard word for shape or configuration. Wordplay: The fragment _ountain is shown with a missing starting letter, as if you are choosing how the word is shaped. The clue “Shape of _ountain” invites you to think about the possible forms that word could take when completed. This playful presentation nudges you to the idea of a FORM , the shape something takes.



Nice little cryptic-definition style clue; did the blank before “ountain” steer you toward FORM?

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below: