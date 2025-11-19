“Splatter half-baked waffles ” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 19, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Wednesday, November 19, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 19, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Splatter half-baked waffles (8)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 19, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final word “waffles” is your direct definition; think of a verb meaning talks on and on, often nonsense.

The final word “waffles” is your direct definition; think of a verb meaning talks on and on, often nonsense. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a straightforward anagram clue.

This is a straightforward anagram clue. Identify the Fodder: The letters you need come from the word “Splatter.”

The letters you need come from the word “Splatter.” Process: Treat “half-baked” as the anagram indicator and rearrange the letters of SPLATTER to form a new 8-letter word that fits “waffles.”

Treat “half-baked” as the anagram indicator and rearrange the letters of SPLATTER to form a new 8-letter word that fits “waffles.” Starts with the letter ‘P’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Wednesday, November 19, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Wednesday, November 19, 2025: PRATTLES

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “waffles” = PRATTLES, meaning talks at length, often in a rambling or silly way.

“waffles” = PRATTLES, meaning talks at length, often in a rambling or silly way. Wordplay: Take SPLATTER as your fodder. “Half-baked” indicates you should mix up or anagram those letters. Rearranging SPLATTER gives PRATTLES .ng takes.



Nice clean anagram; did the messy splatter point you to the waffling talker?

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below: