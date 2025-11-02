“Swarming bumble bees…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 2, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Sunday, November 2, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 2, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Swarming bumble bees escape stubborn beast (4)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 2, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final words, “stubborn beast,” are the definition. What four-letter animal is famed for being stubborn?

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Sunday, November 2, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Sunday, November 2, 2025: MULE

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “stubborn beast” = MULE.

“stubborn beast” = MULE. Wordplay: Start with the letters in BUMBLE . “Bees” indicates the letter B twice, so remove both Bs. That leaves U M L E . “Swarming” signals you should rearrange those letters to form MULE .



Nice little subtraction-plus-anagram, did the two Bs jump out at you?

