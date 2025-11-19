“Ancestors of polar, grizzly” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 20, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Thursday, November 20, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 20, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Ancestors of polar, grizzly, panda and teddy counted out loud (9)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 20, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final word “Ancestors” is your direct definition; think of a synonym for ancestors or predecessors.

The final word is your direct definition; think of a synonym for ancestors or predecessors. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a homophone clue, indicated by a phrase meaning “heard” or “out loud.”

This is a homophone clue, indicated by a phrase meaning “heard” or “out loud.” Identify the Sound-Alike: The wordplay involves the names of the bears mentioned: polar, grizzly, panda, and teddy. The name Teddy is key here, but you’re looking for what it sounds like .

The wordplay involves the names of the bears mentioned: polar, grizzly, panda, and teddy. The name Teddy is key here, but you’re looking for what it . Process: The wordplay breaks down into: A synonym for ‘four’ (as in the four types of bears listed) that sounds like the first part of the answer + A word that sounds like a ‘count’ or number = The 9-letter answer .

The wordplay breaks down into: + = . Starts with the letter ‘F’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Thursday, November 20, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Thursday, November 20, 2025: FOREBEARS

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Ancestors” = FOREBEARS (A clear synonym for predecessors).

Wordplay:

“of polar, grizzly, panda and teddy” is misdirection, but hints at the word for the number FOUR .

is misdirection, but hints at the word for the number . The phrase “counted out loud” is the homophone indicator.

is the homophone indicator. The wordplay is ‘FOUR’ (sounds like FORE ) + ‘BEARS’ (sounds like BEARS , the animal type).

(sounds like ) + (sounds like , the animal type). FOUR + BEARS (heard out loud) = FOREBEARS.

A tricky homophone! Did the mention of the bears lead you to the right sound-alike?

