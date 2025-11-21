“Exclusive school’s tall… ” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 22, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Saturday, November 22, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 22, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Exclusive school’s tall characters expelled by petite principal (5)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 22, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final phrase "Exclusive" is your direct definition; think of an insider's story or piece of news that no one else has.

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a deletion clue, indicated by a word meaning "expelled" or "removed."

Identify the Fodder: The letters you need come from the word "school's".

Process: Take the word SCHOOL'S and remove the "tall characters" (which is a common cryptic way of saying the letter L). The remaining letters are then rearranged or manipulated based on the instruction "expelled by petite principal" to form the 5-letter answer.

Starts with the letter 'S'

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Saturday, November 22, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Saturday, November 22, 2025: SCOOP

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Exclusive” = SCOOP, an exclusive news story.

Wordplay:

This clue is a type of wordplay where a definition’s indicator (like “principal” or “characters”) guides you to combine or manipulate parts of other words in the clue.

The word is constructed by combining two parts found within the clue: S comes from the first letter, or “principal,” of Schools . COOP is a slang or informal term for a college or school.

S + COOP = SCOOP.

Did you manage to figure out the exclusive story?

