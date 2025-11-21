Home » Puzzles » “Exclusive school’s tall… ” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 22, 2025

“Exclusive school’s tall… ” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 22, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Saturday, November 22, 2025!

“Exclusive school's tall… ” Today's Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 22, 2025

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 22, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Exclusive school’s tall characters expelled by petite principal (5)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 22, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

  • Think Simple Definition: The final phrase “Exclusive” is your direct definition; think of an insider’s story or piece of news that no one else has.
  • Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a deletion clue, indicated by a word meaning “expelled” or “removed.”
  • Identify the Fodder: The letters you need come from the word “school’s”.
  • Process: Take the word SCHOOL’S and remove the “tall characters” (which is a common cryptic way of saying the letter L). The remaining letters are then rearranged or manipulated based on the instruction “expelled by petite principal” to form the 5-letter answer.
  • Starts with the letter ‘S’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Saturday, November 22, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Saturday, November 22, 2025:

SCOOP

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Exclusive” = SCOOP, an exclusive news story.

Wordplay:

This clue is a type of wordplay where a definition’s indicator (like “principal” or “characters”) guides you to combine or manipulate parts of other words in the clue.

  • The word is constructed by combining two parts found within the clue:
    • S comes from the first letter, or “principal,” of Schools.
    • COOP is a slang or informal term for a college or school.
  • S + COOP = SCOOP.

Did you manage to figure out the exclusive story?

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1403 (November 22, 2025)

Today’s Hurdle #1421 Answer – November 22, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,331) Today Answers – November 21,...

“Ferris wheels and roller coasters..” The New Yorker Mini Crossword...

Today’s NYT Pips #96 Answers and Hints – November 22,...

Today’s NYT Connections #895 Hints, Answers – November 22, 2025

“Ivy League” Today’s NYT Strands #629 Hints and Answers for...

Today’s Octordle #1398 Hints And Answers – November 22, 2025

Today’s Conexo Hints And Answers For November 22, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1161 Hints, Answer – November 22, 2025