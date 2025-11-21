Home » Puzzles » “Small diamond rings… ” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 21, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Friday, November 21, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 21, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Small diamond rings upset love… you’ve done it now! (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 21, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

  • Think Simple Definition: The final part, “you’ve done it now!”, is the definition. Think of what you say when a puzzle or problem is finally completed.
  • Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is an anagram clue using abbreviations plus a key word from the surface.
  • Identify the Fodder: Take the word “love” from the clue, then add short abbreviations for “small” and “diamond.”
  • Process: Combine LOVE with S (small) and D (diamond), then use “upset” as your signal to mix those letters to find a six-letter word matching the definition.
  • Starts with the letter ‘S’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Friday, November 21, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Friday, November 21, 2025:

SOLVED

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • Definition: “You’ve done it now!” = SOLVED, as in you have solved it.
  • Wordplay:
    • “Small” gives S.
    • “Diamond” gives D (as in the suit in cards).
    • “Love” supplies the letters LOVE.
    • “Upset” tells you to anagram those letters: LOVE + S + D.
    • Anagramming LOVESD gives SOLVED.

Nice tidy abbreviation-plus-anagram; did the idea of having done it now lead you to SOLVED?

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

