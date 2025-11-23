Home » Puzzles » “Out-of-control carousel… ” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 23, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Sunday, November 23, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 23, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

“Out-of-control carousel catapults you” declared fortune tellers (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 23, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

  • Think Simple Definition: The final words “fortune tellers” are the direct definition; think of a seven-letter word for people who predict the future.
  • Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a subtraction plus anagram clue.
  • Identify the Fodder: The main fodder is the word CAROUSEL from the clue.
  • Process: Use “catapults you” to remove the letter U (you) from CAROUSEL, then let “out-of-control” tell you to scramble the remaining letters to form the answer.
  • Starts with the letter ‘O’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Sunday, November 23, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Sunday, November 23, 2025:

ORACLES

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • Definition: “fortune tellers” = ORACLES, people or sources said to foretell the future.
  • Wordplay:
    • Start with CAROUSEL.
    • “Catapults you” tells you to throw out U (you) from CAROUSEL, leaving CAROSEL.
    • “Out-of-control” signals an anagram of those remaining letters.
    • Anagramming CAROSEL gives ORACLES.

Nice neat subtraction-plus-anagram; did spotting the missing U help the future come into focus for you?

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

