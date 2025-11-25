“"Ludicrous!" I interjected...” Today's Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 25, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Tuesday, November 25, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 25, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

“Ludicrous!” I interjected. “Ludicrous, ludicrous!” (10)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 25, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The shouted word “Ludicrous!” is your direct definition; you are looking for a 10-letter synonym.

The shouted word “Ludicrous!” is your direct definition; you are looking for a 10-letter synonym. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This works as an &lit / cryptic definition built around a bit of dramatic quoted speech.

This works as an &lit / cryptic definition built around a bit of dramatic quoted speech. Identify the Fodder: The whole quoted phrase, with “Ludicrous!” repeated and “I interjected,” is your fodder; it all helps paint the sense of strong ridicule.

The whole quoted phrase, with “Ludicrous!” repeated and “I interjected,” is your fodder; it all helps paint the sense of strong ridicule. Process: Imagine someone angrily reacting to something absurd, crying out a stronger, lengthened version of “ludicrous” that fits 10 letters and matches the tone of repeated outrage.

Imagine someone angrily reacting to something absurd, crying out a stronger, lengthened version of “ludicrous” that fits 10 letters and matches the tone of repeated outrage. Starts with the letter ‘R’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Tuesday, November 25, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Tuesday, November 25, 2025: RIDICULOUS

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Ludicrous!” = RIDICULOUS, a direct synonym meaning absurd or laughable.

“Ludicrous!” = RIDICULOUS, a direct synonym meaning absurd or laughable. Wordplay: The entire clue is read as a little scene of someone reacting to something absurd. The speaker repeatedly shouts “Ludicrous, ludicrous!”, showing strong ridicule. The heightened reaction points to RIDICULOUS as the natural 10-letter word you would use in such a situation. So the whole clue both defines and theatrically illustrates the meaning, making it an &lit style cryptic.



Nice theatrical &lit; did the shouted repetition push you straight to RIDICULOUS?

