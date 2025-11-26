“'Run-down backpacker…” Today's Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 26, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Wednesday, November 26, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 26, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Run-down backpacker loses backpack (5)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 26, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: "Run-down" is your direct definition; think of a short word meaning a summary.

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a charade using two short word-parts.

Identify the Fodder: Look at the idea of "back" and "pack" inside the surface phrase "backpacker loses backpack."

Process: Take a small word meaning "back" or "again" and follow it with a short word for a kind of "pack" that goes on top of a bottle; together they make a five-letter word for a run-down.

Starts with the letter 'R'

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Wednesday, November 26, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Wednesday, November 26, 2025: RECAP

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Run-down” = RECAP, meaning a summary of what has happened.

“Run-down” = RECAP, meaning a summary of what has happened. Wordplay: Take RE , a common short form meaning “about” or “back/again”. Take CAP , something that covers or packs the top of a bottle. Put them together in order: RE + CAP → RECAP .



Nice little charade; did the back plus pack idea nudge you to the summary?

