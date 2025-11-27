“Praise for animating Kate…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 27, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Thursday, November 27, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 27, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Praise for animating Kate Winslet in “Flushed Away” (5, 4)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 27, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The opening word “Praise” is your direct definition; think of a two-word phrase meaning flattering or complimentary talk.

The opening word “Praise” is your direct definition; think of a two-word phrase meaning flattering or complimentary talk. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a subtraction plus anagram clue.

This is a subtraction plus anagram clue. Identify the Fodder: The letters you need are in the name “KATE WINSLET,” along with the little word “in” that appears before the film title.

The letters you need are in the name “KATE WINSLET,” along with the little word “in” that appears before the film title. Process: Take the letters of KATE WINSLET, remove the letters I and N (the word “in”) as if they are being “flushed away,” then rearrange the remaining letters to make a (5, 4) phrase for praise.

Take the letters of KATE WINSLET, remove the letters I and N (the word “in”) as if they are being “flushed away,” then rearrange the remaining letters to make a (5, 4) phrase for praise. Starts with the letter ‘S’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Thursday, November 27, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Thursday, November 27, 2025: SWEET TALK

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Praise” = SWEET TALK, meaning flattering or cajoling speech.

“Praise” = SWEET TALK, meaning flattering or cajoling speech. Wordplay: Start with KATE WINSLET . The word IN is literally present before the film title, and “flushed away” tells you to remove the letters I and N from KATE WINSLET. After removing I and N, you have the remaining letters that can be rearranged. Animating” signals an anagram of those remaining letters, which can be rearranged to form SWEET TALK



Nice neat subtraction-plus-anagram; did spotting IN being flushed away help the praise phrase click into place for you?

