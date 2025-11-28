“Log location if returning…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 28, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Friday, November 28, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 28, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Log location if returning by sub (9)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 28, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: “Log location” is your direct definition; think of a place where logs are kept or burned in a home.

“Log location” is your direct definition; think of a place where logs are kept or burned in a home. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a neat reversal plus charade clue.

This is a neat reversal plus charade clue. Identify the Fodder: The keyword parts are IF and a word meaning “sub.”

The keyword parts are and a word meaning “sub.” Process: Reverse IF as prompted by “returning,” then place it before a word meaning “sub” (in the sense of substitute) to build your nine-letter answer.

Reverse IF as prompted by “returning,” then place it before a word meaning “sub” (in the sense of substitute) to build your nine-letter answer. Starts with the letter ‘F’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Friday, November 28, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Friday, November 28, 2025: FIREPLACE

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Log location” = FIREPLACE, the place where you put and burn logs.

“Log location” = FIREPLACE, the place where you put and burn logs. Wordplay: Take IF from the clue. “Returning” tells you to reverse it, giving FI . “Sub” in the sense of substitute gives REPLACE . Put them together: FI + REPLACE -> FIREPLACE .



Nice little reversal-plus-charade; did the idea of a log location light the way for you?

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below: