“Doctor Strange fled…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 29, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Saturday, November 29, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 29, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Doctor Strange fled, concealing identity (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 29, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The opening word “Doctor” is your direct definition; think of a six-letter verb meaning tamper or meddle.

The opening word “Doctor” is your direct definition; think of a six-letter verb meaning tamper or meddle. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a containment plus anagram clue.

This is a containment plus anagram clue. Identify the Fodder: You are working with the word “fled” and a short abbreviation for “identity.”

You are working with the word “fled” and a short abbreviation for “identity.” Process: Put the abbreviation for identity inside FLED as hinted by “concealing identity,” then use “Strange” as your signal to rearrange those letters to reach the answer.

Put the abbreviation for identity inside FLED as hinted by “concealing identity,” then use “Strange” as your signal to rearrange those letters to reach the answer. Starts with the letter ‘F’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Saturday, November 29, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Saturday, November 29, 2025: FIDDLE

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Doctor” = FIDDLE, meaning to tamper with or doctor something.

“Doctor” = FIDDLE, meaning to tamper with or doctor something. Wordplay: “Identity” gives the abbreviation ID . “Fled, concealing identity” tells you to insert ID into FLED, giving F I D L E D . “Strange” signals an anagram of FIDLED. Rearranging FIDLED produces FIDDLE



Nice containment-plus-anagram clue; did the strange fled letters lead you to the doctoring sense of FIDDLE?

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below: