“Slim odds of solving that” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 3, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Monday, November 3, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 3, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Slim odds of solving that (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 3, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first word of the clue, “ Slim ,” is your direct definition. What’s a six-letter adjective meaning small in amount or degree?

The first word of the clue, “ ,” is your direct definition. What’s a six-letter adjective meaning small in amount or degree? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a clever combination of an abbreviation and a selection of odd letters .

This is a clever combination of an abbreviation and a selection of . Identify the Fodder: You need a common abbreviation for a word followed by the odd-numbered letters of the words SOLVING THAT .

You need a common abbreviation for a word followed by the of the words . Process: Take the odd-position letters from SOLVING THAT to spell the six-letter answer.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Monday, November 3, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Monday, November 3, 2025: SLIGHT

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Slim” = SLIGHT.

“Slim” = SLIGHT. Wordplay: Take the letters of SOLVING THAT as a single string. Extract the odd-position letters: positions 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11. That yields S L I G H T , which spells SLIGHT .



Nice little every-other-letter extraction; did the odd letters catch your eye?

