Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Sunday, November 30, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 30, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Sensitive hobbits in film trilogy originally pushed for characters to be taller (5)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 30, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The phrase “pushed for characters to be taller” is the definition; think of what key you press to turn letters into upper case.

The phrase “pushed for characters to be taller” is the definition; think of what key you press to turn letters into upper case. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is an initial-letters plus addition clue.

This is an initial-letters plus addition clue. Identify the Fodder: Look closely at “hobbits in film trilogy” for a run of words whose first letters are important.

Look closely at “hobbits in film trilogy” for a run of words whose first letters are important. Process: Take the initial letters of “Hobbits In Film Trilogy,” then put them together with a single letter taken from “Sensitive” to form a five-letter word for that key.

Take the initial letters of “Hobbits In Film Trilogy,” then put them together with a single letter taken from “Sensitive” to form a five-letter word for that key. Starts with the letter ‘S’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Sunday, November 30, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Sunday, November 30, 2025: SHIFT

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “pushed for characters to be taller” = SHIFT, the key you press to make letters upper case.

“pushed for characters to be taller” = SHIFT, the key you press to make letters upper case. Wordplay: “Hobbits in film trilogy originally” tells you to take the initial letters of each word: H I F T . From “Sensitive” you take S as the extra letter needed. Put S in front of HIFT to make SHIFT .



Nice compact initials-based construction; did the thought of taller characters lead you to the keyboard?

