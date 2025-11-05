Home » Puzzles » “Tap spade over ground” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 5, 2025

“Tap spade over ground” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 5, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Wednesday, November 5, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 5, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Tap spade over ground (9)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 5, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

  • Think Simple Definition: The opening word “Tap” is the straight definition, look for a nine-letter verb meaning to listen in secretly. The opening word “Root” is the straight definition, look for a six-letter root vegetable.
  • Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a charade (two parts joined together).
  • Identify the Fodder: The clue splits into two short image-words suggested by “spade” and “ground.”
  • Process: Take the initial letters indicated by “starts” and attach the synonym for decay to form the full answer. Put the word for something that sits over a wall/roof before a word meaning fall to the ground to build the full answer.
  • Starts with the letter ‘E’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Wednesday, November 5, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Wednesday, November 5, 2025:

EAVESDROP

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • Definition: “Tap” = EAVESDROP, to listen in secretly.
  • Wordplay:
    • EAVES = the part of a roof that overhangs (something that sits over).
    • DROP = a fall to the ground.
    • Put them together: EAVES + DROP → EAVESDROP.

Nice little charade; did the over/ground split land for you?

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

