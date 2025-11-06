“Location housing administration's...” Today's Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 6, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Thursday, November 6, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 6, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Location housing administration’s leader!? (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 6, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The opening word “Location” is the direct definition.

The opening word “Location” is the direct definition. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a container (housing) clue.

This is a container (housing) clue. Identify the Fodder: The long fodder is a five-letter word meaning location, and the short fodder is the “leader” (first letter) of Administration.

The long fodder is a five-letter word meaning location, and the short fodder is the “leader” (first letter) of Administration. Process: Place the leader of Administration into the five-letter location to make the six-letter solution.

Place the leader of Administration into the five-letter location to make the six-letter solution. Starts with the letter ‘P’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Thursday, November 6, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Thursday, November 6, 2025: PALACE

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Location” = PALACE, a place or location (here used as the surface fits).

“Location” = PALACE, a place or location (here used as the surface fits). Wordplay: Take PLACE (a five-letter word meaning location). “Administration’s leader” gives the letter A . “Housing” tells you to put that A inside PLACE . Insert A into PLACE to form PALACE .



Nice little container clue; did the insertion of A into PLACE make the penny drop for you?

