Home » Puzzles » “Location housing administration’s…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 6, 2025

“Location housing administration’s…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 6, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Thursday, November 6, 2025!

“Location housing administration's...” Today's Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 6, 2025

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 6, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Location housing administration’s leader!? (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 6, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

  • Think Simple Definition: The opening word “Location” is the direct definition.
  • Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a container (housing) clue.
  • Identify the Fodder: The long fodder is a five-letter word meaning location, and the short fodder is the “leader” (first letter) of Administration.
  • Process: Place the leader of Administration into the five-letter location to make the six-letter solution.
  • Starts with the letter ‘P’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Thursday, November 6, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Thursday, November 6, 2025:

PALACE

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • Definition: “Location” = PALACE, a place or location (here used as the surface fits).
  • Wordplay:
    • Take PLACE (a five-letter word meaning location).
    • “Administration’s leader” gives the letter A.
    • “Housing” tells you to put that A inside PLACE.
    • Insert A into PLACE to form PALACE.

Nice little container clue; did the insertion of A into PLACE make the penny drop for you?

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Book of fiction – Crossword Clue Answers

Today’s NYT Pips #81 Answers and Hints – November 7,...

Today’s Octordle #1383 Hints And Answers – November 7, 2025

Today’s Quordle #1383 Hints And Answers – November 7, 2025

Today’s NYT Wordle #1602 Hints, Answers – November 7, 2025

Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1288, November 7, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #880 Hints, Answers – November 7, 2025

“Encuentra el ritmo” Today’s NYT Strands #614 Hints and Answers...

Copycat – Crossword Clue Answers

US City – Crossword Clue Answers