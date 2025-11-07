“Water-deprived pharaoh…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 7, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Friday, November 7, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 7, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Water-deprived pharaoh dies after mixing up directions to Eden (8)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 7, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final word of the clue, "Eden," is your direct definition. What's an eight-letter word for an ideal or perfect place?

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a clever combination of an abbreviation, a charade, and an anagram.

Identify the Fodder: The letters come from the phrase PHARAOH DIES.

Process: Remove a representation of water from that fodder, then mix the remaining letters to form an eight-letter word meaning Eden.

Starts with the letter 'P'

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Friday, November 7, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Friday, November 7, 2025: PARADISE

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Eden” = PARADISE.

“Eden” = PARADISE. Wordplay: Start with PHARAOH DIES . “Water-deprived” tells you to remove a representation of water, HOH (H2O written as HOH). Removing HOH from PHARAOH DIES leaves the letters P A R A D I S E . No further rearrangement is needed once HOH is removed; the remaining letters spell PARADISE .



Nice little subtraction trick using a chemical form of water; did the HOH removal make the solution fall into place for you?

