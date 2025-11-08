“Shivers after hour spent…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, November 8, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Saturday, November 8, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – November 8, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Shivers after hour spent devouring “50 Shades of Grey” (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – November 8, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The quoted phrase "50 Shades of Grey" is the definition here; think of a plural for a grey tone.

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a subtraction-and-insertion clue.

Identify the Fodder: The letters come from the word SHIVERS (present in the clue).

Process: Remove an abbreviation for "hour," then insert the Roman numeral for 50 to form the answer.

Starts with the letter 'S'

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Saturday, November 8, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Saturday, November 8, 2025: SILVERS

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: '"50 Shades of Grey"' = SILVERS, plural of silver, a shade of grey.

‘”50 Shades of Grey”‘ = SILVERS, plural of silver, a shade of grey. Wordplay: Start with SHIVERS (the word appears in the clue). “Hour spent” signals removing H (abbreviation for hour) from SHIVERS, leaving S I V E R S . “Devouring ’50′” then tells you to insert L (Roman numeral for 50) into that string. Insert L into SIVERS to get S I L V E R S → SILVERS .



Nice little subtraction-plus-insertion; did the H removal and L insertion line up for you?

