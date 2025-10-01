“Blue feathers discarded?” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 1, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Wednesday, October 1, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – October 1, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Blue feathers discarded? (4, 2, 3, 5)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – October 1, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The word “Blue” is your direct definition. What’s a phrase that means feeling sad or depressed?

The word is your direct definition. What’s a phrase that means feeling sad or depressed? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This clue is a clever pun combined with a definition. The answer is an idiom that uses the word “down.”

This clue is a clever combined with a definition. The answer is an idiom that uses the word “down.” Identify the Puns: Think about what “feathers discarded” means. Where are things that are discarded usually placed? Also, what kind of material are feathers, particularly the soft ones?

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Wednesday, October 1, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Wednesday, October 1, 2025: DOWN IN THE DUMPS

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Blue” is a direct definition for DOWN IN THE DUMPS , which is an idiom meaning to feel sad or depressed.

is a direct definition for , which is an idiom meaning to feel sad or depressed. Wordplay: This is a fantastic double pun. “Feathers” refers to DOWN , the soft layer of feathers found under the tougher exterior feathers. “Discarded” or trash is often thrown into a DUMP . The phrase “feathers discarded” wittily suggests that the down (feathers) is DOWN IN THE DUMPS .

This is a fantastic double pun.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!