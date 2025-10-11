“Brunette’s first two AirPods…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 11, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Saturday, October 11, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – October 11, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Brunette’s first two AirPods Pro lost in hair, possibly? (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – October 11, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final part of the clue, “ hair, possibly? ” is your direct definition. What’s a six-letter plural noun for lengths of hair that are plaited or twisted together?

The final part of the clue, “ ” is your direct definition. What’s a six-letter plural noun for lengths of hair that are plaited or twisted together? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a clever combination of a container (or hidden word) clue, followed by an anagram .

This is a clever combination of a (or hidden word) clue, followed by an . Identify the Fodder: The letters you need to manipulate are contained within the words “two Airpods Pro lost.”

The letters you need to manipulate are contained within the words “two lost.” Process: Take the first two letters from Brunette‘s. Next, take the letters A-I-D-S which can be found by selecting and rearranging some letters from AirPods Pro. The word “possibly” is the signal to rearrange the resulting letters to form your six-letter answer!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Saturday, October 11, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Saturday, October 11, 2025: BRAIDS

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “ hair, possibly? ” is a direct definition for BRAIDS , which are plaited arrangements of hair.

“ ” is a direct definition for , which are plaited arrangements of hair. Wordplay: This is a partial anagram clue.

This is a partial anagram clue. Take the first two letters from BR unette’s (B+R).

unette’s (B+R). The remaining letters A-I-D-S come from an anagram (indicated by “ possibly “) using letters found in AirPods (A+I+D+S).

“) using letters found in AirPods (A+I+D+S). Combining the letters (B+R+A+I+D+S) gives you BRAIDS.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!

