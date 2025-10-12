“Antique rocking chair in…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 12, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Sunday, October 12, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – October 12, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Antique rocking chair in empty attic (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – October 12, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first word of the clue, “ Antique ,” is your direct definition. What’s a seven-letter adjective that means very old, or belonging to an earlier period?

The first word of the clue, “ ,” is your direct definition. What’s a seven-letter adjective that means very old, or belonging to an earlier period? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a clever combination of an anagram and a hidden word clue using only the outside letters.

This is a clever combination of an and a clue using only the outside letters. Identify the Fodder: You need to manipulate the letters from the phrase “ rocking chair .”

You need to manipulate the letters from the phrase “ .” Process: The word “rocking” is your anagram indicator. Rearrange the letters of CHAIR to form a five-letter word. Then, this word must be placed inside the outer letters of the word ATTIC (indicated by “in empty attic“) to form your seven-letter answer!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Sunday, October 12, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Sunday, October 12, 2025: ARCHAIC

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “ Antique ” is a direct definition for ARCHAIC , meaning very old.

“ ” is a direct definition for , meaning very old. Wordplay: This is a combination of an anagram and a container clue.

This is a combination of an anagram and a container clue. Anagram ( rocking ) of CHAIR gives R-A-I-C-H (or CHAIR rearranged to R-C-H-A-I).

) of gives R-A-I-C-H (or CHAIR rearranged to R-C-H-A-I). This rearranged word (R-C-H-A-I) is then placed in the “empty” (or outside letters) of A ttic C (A…C).

the “empty” (or outside letters) of ttic C (A…C). A (R-C-H-A-I) C spells out ARCHAIC.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? That was a nice, challenging one, combining two types of wordplay! Did you manage to find the very old word, or did the “rocking” trip you up? Let me know!

