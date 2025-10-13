“Crew from vet centre…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 13, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Monday, October 13, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – October 13, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Crew from vet centre follows possum without hesitation (5)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – October 13, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first word of the clue, “ Crew ,” is your direct definition. What’s a five-letter term for a group of people, often one sharing a common purpose or chasing someone?

The first word of the clue, “ ,” is your direct definition. What’s a five-letter term for a group of people, often one sharing a common purpose or chasing someone? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a clever partial anagram clue combined with an abbreviation.

This is a clever clue combined with an abbreviation. Identify the Fodder: You need letters from the middle of “ vet centre ” and the beginning of “ possum .”

You need letters from the middle of “ ” and the beginning of “ .” Process: The letters you need are: the middle letter of V-E-T C-E-N-T-R-E, which is S. This letter is placed before (or “follows“) an anagram of the letters P-O-S-S taken from the word P-O-S-S-U-M (the word without hesitation indicates that U-M are removed). Rearrange the letters P-O-S-S and combine them with the middle letter from the other word to form your five-letter answer!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Monday, October 13, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Monday, October 13, 2025: POSSE

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “ Crew ” is a direct definition for POSSE , which means a body of people summoned to assist law enforcement, or just a group of friends.

“ ” is a direct definition for , which means a body of people summoned to assist law enforcement, or just a group of friends. Wordplay: This is a combination of a central letter and a partial anagram.

This is a combination of a central letter and a partial anagram. The phrase “ vet centre ” indicates the middle letter of VET CENT​RE which is T. (Note: The intended wordplay is a common trope, but the clue is flawed for the answer POSSE . The accepted wordplay for POSSE is usually POSS (from POSSUM without UM) + E (from cEntre).

” indicates the middle letter of VET CENT​RE which is T. (Note: The intended wordplay is a common trope, but the clue is flawed for the answer . The accepted wordplay for POSSE is usually POSS (from POSSUM without UM) + E (from cEntre). A much simpler, and likely intended, reading is an anagram (implied by possum without hesitation) of P-O-S-S (from possum without UM for hesitation), followed by the middle letter of centre (E).

P-O-S-S (rearranged to P-O-S-S) follows E (from centre) to spell out POSSE.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? That was a nice, tight clue, even if it had a slight flaw in the construction! Did you manage to find the “crew” or did the wordplay trip you up? Let me know!

