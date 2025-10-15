“Volatile element or source…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 15, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Wednesday, October 15, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – October 15, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Volatile element or source of vitamin C? (5, 4)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – October 15, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The second part of the clue, "source of vitamin C," is your direct definition. What's a nine-letter plant name, written as two words (5, 4), that produces a fruit famous for its high vitamin C content?

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a very common anagram clue.

Identify the Fodder: The letters you need to manipulate are from the words "Volatile element."

Process: The word "Volatile" is your anagram indicator. Take all the letters from both words, V-O-L-A-T-I-L-E and E-L-E-M-E-N-T, and rearrange them. This should give you the nine letters needed to form your two-word answer (5, 4)!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Wednesday, October 15, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Wednesday, October 15, 2025: LEMON TREE

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: "source of vitamin C" is a direct definition for LEMON TREE, which produces the highly acidic, vitamin C-rich citrus fruit.

Wordplay: This is a straightforward anagram clue.

The word "Volatile" indicates that the remaining words in the clue should be rearranged.

The letters of ELEMENT OR are anagrammed.

The letters are E-L-E-M-E-N-T O-R → LEMON TREE. (The setter intended to use ELEMENT OR and not VOLATILE ELEMENT as the fodder, as VOLATILE is the anagram indicator.)

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? That was a nice, neat anagram! Did you manage to unscramble the letters to find the fruity plant, or did the “volatile element” trip you up? Let me know!

