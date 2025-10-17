“Seizes £1million” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 17, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Friday, October 17, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – October 17, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Seizes £1million (8)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – October 17, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first word of the clue, “ Seizes ,” is your direct definition. What’s an eight-letter verb that means to take possession of something, especially legally, or to confine an animal?

The first word of the clue, “ ,” is your direct definition. What’s an eight-letter verb that means to take possession of something, especially legally, or to confine an animal? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a clever combination of an abbreviation for money and an anagram .

This is a clever combination of an for money and an . Identify the Fodder: The symbol for £ (money) can be replaced with a three-letter word. Place this three-letter word before the six-letter anagram (indicated by million) of the letters P-O-U-N-D-S. (The clue is actually a charade, not an anagram.) The word million (or M) is often part of the wordplay. Use the word IMP (an abbreviation for improper or important) followed by the full word POUNDS (which is £). This should form your eight-letter answer!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Friday, October 17, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Friday, October 17, 2025: IMPOUNDS

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “ Seizes ” is a direct definition for IMPOUNDS , meaning to take legal possession of something.

“ ” is a direct definition for , meaning to take legal possession of something. Wordplay: This is a combination of abbreviations and a definition in a charade . The word IMPOUNDS is formed by stacking three elements: I (for “1”), M (for “million”), and POUNDS (for the currency “£”).

This is a combination of abbreviations and a definition in a .

What did you think of today's Minute Cryptic?

