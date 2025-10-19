“Tender letters shared by...” Today's Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 19, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Sunday, October 19, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – October 19, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Tender letters shared by pub maid and boyfriend? (3)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – October 19, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first word of the clue, "Tender," is your direct definition. What's a three-letter word for an offer or an attempt to purchase something?

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a classic hidden word clue.

Identify the Fodder: The letters you need are hidden sequentially and completely within the surrounding text of the clue.

Process: The phrase "shared by" is your main indicator, telling you that the answer is contained within the text. Look closely at the middle words of the clue, pub maid and boyfriend, to find three consecutive letters that form your answer!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Sunday, October 19, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Sunday, October 19, 2025: BID

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “ Tender ” is a direct definition for BID , which is an offer.

Wordplay: This is a simple hidden word clue. The letters for BID are hidden inside puB maID anD… The letters are found across the words puB maId anD…

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? That was a nice, short hidden word clue! Did you manage to find the “tender,” or did the missing letters trip you up? Let me know!

