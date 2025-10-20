“Uproar from little brother…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 20, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Monday, October 20, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – October 20, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Uproar from little brother texting you “LOL” (8)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – October 20, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first word of the clue, "Uproar," is your direct definition. What's an eight-letter word for a state of noisy disturbance or excitement?

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a clever charade (stacking words/abbreviations) clue.

Identify the Fodder: You need a common abbreviation for a relative, the letter U, and the text message abbreviation "LOL."

Process: Start with the abbreviation for BROTHER (often 'BRO'). Place the letter U (from "you") after it. Finally, add an anagram (indicated by "texting") of HAHA (which is a doubled version of the text abbreviation "LOL" meaning laughing out loud). Stack these parts to form your eight-letter answer!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Monday, October 20, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Monday, October 20, 2025: BROUHAHA

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: "Uproar" is a direct definition for BROUHAHA, which means a noisy and excited reaction or fuss.

Wordplay: This is a combination of a stacking (charade) clue and an abbreviation/sound effect.

BRO (common abbreviation for "little brother").

U (the letter 'U' sounds like "you").

HAHA (a written representation of LOL/laughter).

(a written representation of LOL/laughter. BRO + U + HAHA spells out BROUHAHA.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? That was a fun, modern clue using text abbreviations! Did you manage to figure out the “uproar,” or did the texting trip you up? Let me know!

