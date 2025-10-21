“So... Paul's loosely related…” Today's Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 21, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Tuesday, October 21, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – October 21, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

So… Paul’s loosely related to his wife? (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – October 21, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final part of the clue, "related to his wife," is your direct definition. What's a seven-letter adjective meaning relating to a marriage or a spouse?

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a classic anagram clue.

Identify the Fodder: The letters you need to manipulate are from the words "So… Paul's."

Process: The word "loosely" is your anagram indicator. Take all the letters from the phrase SO PAUL'S and rearrange them. This should give you the seven letters you need to form your answer!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Tuesday, October 21, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Tuesday, October 21, 2025: SPOUSAL

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: "related to his wife" is a direct definition for SPOUSAL, meaning of or relating to a spouse or marriage.

Wordplay: This is a simple anagram clue. SPOUSAL is an anagram (indicated by "loosely") of the letters in SO PAUL'S.

This is a simple anagram clue.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? That was a nice, tight anagram! Did you manage to find the word related to marriage, or did the rearranging trip you up? Let me know!

