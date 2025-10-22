“Private investigator losing…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 22, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Wednesday, October 22, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – October 22, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Private investigator losing 50 from roulette spin (9)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – October 22, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

The final part of the clue, “ ,” is your direct definition. What’s a nine-letter word for a whirling movement, especially a turn performed by a dancer on one leg? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a clever combination of an abbreviation , a subtraction , and an anagram .

This is a clever combination of an , a , and an . Identify the Fodder: You need a common two-letter abbreviation for a Private investigator and the letters from the word ROULETTE .

You need a common two-letter abbreviation for a and the letters from the word . Process: Start with the abbreviation for Private investigator (two letters). This is followed by the letters of ROULETTE, but you must first remove the Roman numeral for 50 (which is $\text{L}$). Rearrange the remaining letters and stack them with the abbreviation to form your nine-letter answer!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Wednesday, October 22, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Wednesday, October 22, 2025: PIROUETTE

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “ roulette spin ” is a direct definition for PIROUETTE , a spinning or whirling motion.

“ ” is a direct definition for , a spinning or whirling motion. Wordplay: This is an abbreviation and an anagram with subtraction.

PI is the common abbreviation for Private investigator .

The rest is an anagram of ROULETTE (the letters of ROULETTE losing the Roman numeral for $50$, which is L ).

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? That was a nice, tight anagram! Did you manage to find the word related to marriage, or did the rearranging trip you up? Let me know!

