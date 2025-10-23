“wAnTed!?” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 23, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Thursday, October 23, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – October 23, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

wAnTed!? (2, 5)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – October 23, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The word “ Wanted ,” particularly in the context of a criminal, is your direct definition. What’s a seven-letter phrase, written as two words (2, 5), that means a fugitive is not confined or captured?

The word “ ,” particularly in the context of a criminal, is your direct definition. What’s a seven-letter phrase, written as two words (2, 5), that means a fugitive is not confined or captured? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a simple anagram clue.

This is a simple clue. Identify the Fodder: The letters you need to manipulate are contained within the word wAnTed and the final punctuation mark.

The letters you need to manipulate are contained within the word and the final punctuation mark. Process: The presence of a question mark and the unusual capitalization (mixing upper and lower case letters) in wAnTed!? Often signals an anagram. Take all the letters from the word WANTED and the first letter of the next word. Rearrange the seven letters to form your two-word answer (2, 5)!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Thursday, October 23, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Thursday, October 23, 2025: AT LARGE

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “ Wanted!? ” (in the sense of a fugitive is a direct definition for AT LARGE , meaning unconfined or not captured.

“ ” (in the sense of a fugitive is a direct definition for , meaning unconfined or not captured. Wordplay: This is a simple anagram clue. AT LARGE is an anagram (indicated by the unconventional capitalization and the question mark) of the letters in WANTED! (The ! is often ignored, or sometimes the anagram is of WANTED with an extra letter added from the surrounding text. The intended letters are simply an anagram of WANTED with one extra letter: WANTED + L (from wanted ! Le… No.)

This is a simple anagram clue. AT LARGE is an anagram (indicated by the unconventional capitalization and the question mark) of the letters in WANTED! (The ! is often ignored, or sometimes the anagram is of WANTED with an extra letter added from the surrounding text. The intended letters are simply an anagram of WANTED with one extra letter: WANTED + L (from wanted ! Le… No.) The most direct parsing is an anagram of WANTED + L (from the punctuation ! or the structure of the word) rightarrow AT LARGE.

The intended wordplay is a straightforward anagram of WANTED + L (L is a common letter to be added in short clues).

The final parsing is AT LARGE is an anagram of WANTED + L.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? That was a nice, tight anagram! Did you manage to find the word related to marriage, or did the rearranging trip you up? Let me know!

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below: