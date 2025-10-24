“Curtains need to be restitched...” Today's Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 24, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Friday, October 24, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – October 24, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Curtains need to be restitched after this is detached (3, 3)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – October 24, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first word of the clue, “ Curtains ,” is your direct definition. What’s a six-letter phrase, written as two words (3, 3), that is another term for death or a conclusion?

The first word of the clue, “ ,” is your direct definition. What’s a six-letter phrase, written as two words (3, 3), that is another term for death or a conclusion? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a simple anagram clue.

This is a simple clue. Identify the Fodder: The letters you need to manipulate are from the words “ need to be ” and detached .

The letters you need to manipulate are from the words “ ” and . Process: The word “restiched” is your anagram indicator. The letters to be rearranged are contained within the phrase DETACHED AFTER THIS IS… No. The letters to be rearranged are from the phrase NEEDS TO BE… The clue states that the letters are found within the words DETACHED + THIS… No. Take the letters from the final two words of the clue, IS DETACHED, and rearrange them. This should form your two-word answer (3, 3)!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Friday, October 24, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Friday, October 24, 2025: THE END

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “ Curtains ” is a direct definition for THE END , meaning a conclusion or termination (as in “it’s curtains for him”).

“ ” is a direct definition for , meaning a conclusion or termination (as in “it’s curtains for him”). Wordplay: This is an anagram clue. THE END is an anagram (indicated by “ restiched “) of a selection of letters from the words in the clue (typically D, E, T, A, C, H, E, D- with some letters discarded, resulting in an anagram of DETACH ).

This is an clue.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? That was a nice, tight anagram! Did you manage to find the word related to marriage, or did the rearranging trip you up? Let me know!

