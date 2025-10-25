Home » Puzzles » “Room for kids, yes?…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 25, 2025

“Room for kids, yes?…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 25, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Saturday, October 25, 2025!

“Room for kids, yes?…” Today's Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 25, 2025

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – October 25, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Room for kids, yes? Run back to grab second-grader (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – October 25, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

  • Think Simple Definition: The opening phrase “Room for kids” is the straight definition, you’re looking for a 7-letter word meaning a place for children: NURSERY.
  • Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a reversal + insertion clue (a short phrase is reversed, then another letter is inserted).
  • Identify the Fodder: The letters to manipulate come from “YES RUN” (the words “yes? Run back” tell you to reverse YES RUN). The letter to be inserted is the second letter of “grader” (i.e., R).
  • Process: When you reverse YES RUN, you get NURSEY. Now, insert the R from “grader” into it to form NURSERY. The result perfectly matches the definition “Room for kids,” making it a neat and classic cryptic clue construction.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Saturday, October 25, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Saturday, October 25, 2025:

NURSERY

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • Definition: The phrase “Room for kids” clearly points to NURSERY, a place where young children spend time or are cared for perfectly matching the clue’s surface meaning and the final answer.
  • Wordplay: Take YES RUN and reverse it, as directed by “back,” giving NURSEY. Next, the clue says “grab second-grader,” which tells you to insert the R (the second letter of “grader”) into the reversed letters. Doing this forms NURSERY, a perfect fit for the definition.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? That was a nice, tight anagram! Did you manage to find the word related to marriage, or did the rearranging trip you up? Let me know!

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Today’s Hurdle #1393 Answer – October 25, 2025

“WHEN CENTRAL AIR…” Today’s Jumble Answers (October 25, 2025)

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1375 (October 25, 2025)

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – October 25, 2025

“Sword go-with” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 25,...

Spread salt on, maybe – Crossword Clue Answers

Bangkok native – Crossword Clue Answers

Opener for an aerial act – Crossword Clue Answers

Large Sauteed Prawns- Crossword Clue Answers

Seal Walrus – Crossword Clue Answers