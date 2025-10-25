“Room for kids, yes?…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 25, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Saturday, October 25, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – October 25, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Room for kids, yes? Run back to grab second-grader (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – October 25, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The opening phrase “Room for kids” is the straight definition, you’re looking for a 7-letter word meaning a place for children: NURSERY .

The opening phrase is the straight definition, you’re looking for a 7-letter word meaning a place for children: . Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a reversal + insertion clue (a short phrase is reversed, then another letter is inserted).

This is a clue (a short phrase is reversed, then another letter is inserted). Identify the Fodder: The letters to manipulate come from “YES RUN” (the words “yes? Run back” tell you to reverse YES RUN). The letter to be inserted is the second letter of “grader” (i.e., R ).

The letters to manipulate come from (the words “yes? Run back” tell you to reverse YES RUN). The letter to be inserted is the (i.e., ). Process: When you reverse YES RUN, you get NURSEY. Now, insert the R from “grader” into it to form NURSERY. The result perfectly matches the definition “Room for kids,” making it a neat and classic cryptic clue construction.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Saturday, October 25, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Saturday, October 25, 2025: NURSERY

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: The phrase “Room for kids” clearly points to NURSERY , a place where young children spend time or are cared for perfectly matching the clue’s surface meaning and the final answer.

The phrase clearly points to , a place where young children spend time or are cared for perfectly matching the clue’s surface meaning and the final answer. Wordplay: Take YES RUN and reverse it, as directed by “back,” giving NURSEY. Next, the clue says “grab second-grader,” which tells you to insert the R (the second letter of “grader”) into the reversed letters. Doing this forms NURSERY, a perfect fit for the definition.

What did you think of today's Minute Cryptic? Did you manage to solve it? Let me know!

