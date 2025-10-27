“Early alien race with…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 27, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Monday, October 27, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – October 27, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Early alien race with many legs (5)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – October 27, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The word “ race ” is your direct definition. What’s a five-letter event where people compete in a running contest?

The word “ ” is your direct definition. What’s a five-letter event where people compete in a running contest? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a clever partial anagram combined with a starting letter.

This is a clever combined with a starting letter. Identify the Fodder: You need the first letter of a word and an anagram of three letters.

You need the first letter of a word and an anagram of three letters. Process: The word "Early" is your indicator to take the first letter of the word ALIEN. This letter is then followed by an anagram (indicated by "many legs" as a cryptic suggestion of movement/rearrangement) of the remaining letters. Rearrange the letters from EARLY to form your five-letter answer!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Monday, October 27, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Monday, October 27, 2025: RELAY

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “ race ” is a direct definition for RELAY , a type of running race.

Definition: "race" is a direct definition for RELAY, a type of running race.

Wordplay: This is an anagram clue. RELAY is an anagram (indicated by "alien") of the letters in EARLY (E, A, R, L, Y).

This is a partial anagram clue.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? That was a nice, tight anagram! Did you manage to find the “race,” or did the “alien” trip you up? Let me know!

