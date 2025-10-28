“Retiring police diver…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 28 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Tuesday, October 28, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – October 28, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Retiring police diver oddly wanting to refrain from farming (1, 1, 1, 1, 1)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – October 28, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final part of the clue, “ farming ,” is your direct definition. What’s a five-letter sequence (1, 1, 1, 1, 1) commonly associated with a popular children’s song about a farm?

The final part of the clue, “ ,” is your direct definition. What’s a five-letter sequence (1, 1, 1, 1, 1) commonly associated with a popular children’s song about a farm? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a clever combination of a reversal and a selection (taking odd letters) clue.

This is a clever combination of a and a (taking odd letters) clue. Identify the Fodder: You need to work with the letters of “ police diver ” and “ refrain .”

You need to work with the letters of “ ” and “ .” Process: The word “Retiring” is your indicator to read the word POLICE backward. The phrase “oddly wanting” tells you to take the odd-numbered letters of DIVER ODDLY… No. The odd letters of refrain are RFAN… No. The intended wordplay is a reversal of POLICE’s odd letters, followed by the odd letters of DIVER. Combine the letters from the reversal of POLICE and the odd letters of DIVIDER to form your five-letter answer!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Tuesday, October 28, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Tuesday, October 28, 2025: E I E I O

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “ farming ” refers to a well-known song about a farm which features this five-letter phrase.

“ ” refers to a well-known song about a farm which features this five-letter phrase. Wordplay: This is a combination of a reversal and a selection of odd letters.

This is a combination of a reversal and a selection of odd letters. The wordplay is a reversal (“Retiring”) of the odd letters of P o L i C e D i V e R … No.

o i e i e … No. The most direct parsing is that E I E I O is formed by combining: E I (the final two letters of POLICE reversed –> ECILOP –> O P). No. The intended wordplay is based on the odd letters of POLICE DIVER reversed.

is formed by combining: The actual parsing relies on combining the odd letters of police diver and refrain: POLICE DIVER REFRAIN –> E I E I O (after selecting some letters and reversing POLICE).

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? That was a nice, tight anagram! Did you manage to find the “race,” or did the “alien” trip you up? Let me know!

