“Egad! I am on duty…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 29 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Wednesday, October 29, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – October 29, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Egad! I am on duty guarding treasure! (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – October 29, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final part of the clue, “treasure,” is your direct definition. What’s a seven-letter precious item commonly associated with wealth and gems?

The final part of the clue, “treasure,” is your direct definition. What’s a seven-letter precious item commonly associated with wealth and gems? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a containment/charade clue where a short abbreviation guards a short phrase.

This is a containment/charade clue where a short abbreviation guards a short phrase. Identify the Fodder: Work with the phrase “I am on” and the abbreviation for “duty” (a single letter commonly used in clues).

Work with the phrase “I am on” and the abbreviation for “duty” (a single letter commonly used in clues). Process: The instruction “guarding” tells you to place the phrase I AM ON inside the letter that stands for effectively D (duty), surrounding I AM ON.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Wednesday, October 29, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Wednesday, October 29, 2025: Diamond

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “treasure” = a precious gem.

“treasure” = a precious gem. Wordplay: Take the phrase “I AM ON” and treat it as a continuous string of letters (I A M O N). The word “duty” is commonly abbreviated to the single letter D in cryptic clues. The verb “guarding” signals containment — so place D around (i.e., guard) the string I A M O N. That gives D + IAMON + D, which, read straight through, spells the seven-letter gem.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? A tidy containment, did the exclamation “Egad!” distract you, or did you spot the hidden construction straight away?

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below: