“Stalked in bed, werewolf…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 31, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Friday, October 31, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – October 31, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Stalked in bed, werewolf returned after we drifted off? (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – October 31, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The opening phrase "Stalked in bed" points to something you find on a bed that has a stalk.

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a reversal plus a short suffix/clue for trailing off.

Identify the Fodder: Look at the word "werewolf" for the reversal fodder, and the phrase "we drifted off?" for the trailing-off element.

Process: Reverse the creature in "werewolf" to get the first part, then add a short expression that represents drifting off to finish the six-letter word.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Friday, October 31, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Friday, October 31, 2025: Flower

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Stalked in bed” = FLOWER (something with a stalk that grows in a flower bed).

Wordplay: Take WOLF (from "werewolf"). "Returned" tells you to reverse it, giving FLOW. "We drifted off?" clues ER, the trailing-off hesitation sound. Put together: FLOW + ER -> FLOWER.



Nice little reversal with a conversational finish — did the wolf jump out at you?

