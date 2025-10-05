“Right, Left! Marches” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 5, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Sunday, October 5, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – October 5, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Right, Left! Marches keeping time for strikers? (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – October 5, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The word “strikers” is your direct definition. What’s a common term for contests between two sports teams?

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This clue is an anagram hidden within a charade. The phrase "Marches keeping time" is the primary wordplay element.

Identify the Parts: You need an anagram of the words "Right," "Left," and a word that means "keeping time."

Process: Take the letters from MARCHES, swap the letters for TIME, and then rearrange them to find a seven-letter answer that is a synonym for sports contests.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Sunday, October 5, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Sunday, October 5, 2025: MATCHES

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “strikers” is a clever definition for MATCHES , as a striker in soccer participates in a match .

is a clever definition for , as a striker in soccer participates in a . Wordplay: This is a fantastic combination of a charade (building the word) and anagram (rearranging the letters). The phrase “Right, Left! Marches” is a command. MARCHES contains the letters of MATCHES , and the words “Right, Left!” (or the letters R and L ) are anagrammed with the rest of the words in the clue to point to the correct answer.

This is a fantastic combination of a charade (building the word) and anagram (rearranging the letters).

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!

