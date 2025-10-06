“Rejected dwarf Bashful” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, October 6, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Monday, October 6, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – October 6, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Rejected dwarf Bashful left plushy toy unfinished (5)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – October 6, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The word “dwarf” is your direct definition, but be careful! Think about a non-human dwarf that has been “rejected” or reclassified.

The word is your direct definition, but be careful! Think about a non-human dwarf that has been or reclassified. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a clever combination of reversal and removal .

This is a clever combination of and . Break Down the Clue: The word “left” tells you to remove a specific letter. The word “Rejected” tells you to reverse the remaining letters.

The word tells you to remove a specific letter. The word tells you to reverse the remaining letters. Process: Take the word plushy toy (which is just toy). Remove the letter L (for left). Then, reverse the remaining two letters, and add them to the two remaining letters of the word Bashful.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Monday, October 6, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Monday, October 6, 2025: PLUTO

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Rejected dwarf” is a witty definition for PLUTO , the former planet that was famously reclassified as a dwarf planet.

is a witty definition for , the former planet that was famously reclassified as a dwarf planet. Wordplay: This is a tricky combination of a removal and a reversal . P is the first letter of “plushy.” T is the first letter of “toy.” O is the letter that is left after removing the first letter of “Bashful.” Putting it all together gives you PLUTO .

This is a tricky combination of a and a .

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!

